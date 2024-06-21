ONGC and Indian Oil partner to establish LNG plant near Hatta gas field in Madhya Pradesh

In Short:

ONGC and Indian Oil Join Hands for a Greener Future!

Breaking news from New Delhi! Our very own **State-run ONGC** and **Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL)** have teamed up and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a small liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant near the Hatta gas field in the Vindhyan basin located in Madhya Pradesh.

Boosting Vindhyan Basin’s Status

Exciting times ahead as this collaboration will elevate the Vindhyan Basin’s position from a Category II to a prestigious Category I Basin, as stated by ONGC.

A Cleaner, Greener World

The future is green with the upcoming Hatta LNG plant set to use advanced technology to produce LNG, a cleaner alternative to traditional fossil fuels. This move will not only reduce carbon emissions but also align with India’s climate change mitigation goals.

Striving for Energy Independence

With the discovery at Hatta marking the culmination of five decades of relentless exploration efforts, ONGC has already submitted its field development plan (FDP) to the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) to capitalize on its assets in the Hatta area.

Driving India’s Energy Production

These efforts are in line with India’s aim to increase LNG production, ultimately leading to a decrease in imports. In FY24, India imported LNG worth $13.40 billion. In the current financial year, LNG imports have reduced to $2.2 billion, compared to $3.2 billion during the same period last fiscal year.

In FY24, ONGC reported its highest-ever consolidated net profit of ₹57,101 crore. The state-run energy major’s crude-oil production in the January-March quarter of FY24 increased by 2.4%, while gas production saw a slight decrease of 3%.

Strategic Partnerships for Energy Security

India is also in discussions with Norwegian energy giant Equinor for long-term LNG deals to bolster its strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) and enhance energy security. Negotiations are progressing for the supply of liquified natural gas (LNG) from Equinor’s vast portfolio in the US and Qatar.

If successful, this partnership will mark a significant step towards strengthening India’s energy security, especially in the backdrop of production cuts by OPEC and its allies.

Stay tuned for more updates on this groundbreaking collaboration between ONGC, Indian Oil, and Equinor as we pave the way towards a sustainable and secure energy future!