OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Review: Perfect Sound Quality and Performance

OnePlus recently launched the Nord Buds 3 in September 2024. These affordable earbuds maintain the design aesthetics of their premium counterparts. The overall appearance is similar to the Nord Buds 3 Pro and the Buds Pro 3. A critical question, however, is their sound quality. Here’s an overview.

Design of OnePlus Nord Buds 3

The Nord Buds 3 are available in two colors: Melodic White and Harmonic Gray. The case weighs 46.2 grams, while each bud weighs 4.2 grams. They possess an IP55 rating, making them resistant to water and dust. The in-ear design is one of the standout features, contributing to both comfort and stability.

The earbuds fit snugly and come with multiple ear tips for a customized fit. Notably, the design minimizes accidental touches, with sensors strategically located on the upper part of the stem to enhance user experience.

Performance and Features with Hey Melody App

The Hey Melody app is essential for pairing the Nord Buds 3 with your device, as well as monitoring battery levels and adjusting EQ settings. The app is user-friendly and allows control over touch functions and activation of game mode. Overall, it enhances the user experience.

Performance and Features of OnePlus Nord Buds 3

The performance of the Nord Buds 3 is impressive, featuring 12.4mm dynamic dual drivers and a dual-microphone system. They offer up to 32dB of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and approximately 40 hours of battery life, with a 58mAh battery in each bud and a 440mAh battery in the case.

Support for Google Fast Pair, Type-C fast charging, and Bluetooth 5.4 ensures a smooth experience. The earbuds deliver substantial bass, though some users may find it excessive. Fortunately, OnePlus allows customization of the EQ settings and the option to disable the bass boost feature. While the microphone performance is adequate, it does not stand out.

However, the ANC performance could be improved. Although expectations for an affordable earbud may be moderated, a better ANC experience would have elevated the product. Overall, the value offered by these earbuds is justifiable for their price point.

Another appreciated feature is the dual-device connectivity, which is particularly useful for users who frequently switch between devices. They also support SBC and AAC codecs.

Conclusion: Are the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Worth the Investment?

Investing in the Nord Buds 3 is certainly a viable option. While they may not be the absolute best in the market, their price point and design present a compelling case. The earbuds come with several useful features as highlighted.

In comparison with the Nord Buds 3 Pro, they do differ significantly. If your budget permits, opting for the pro model may be beneficial. Conversely, should these fit within your financial means, they’re still a worthy choice, especially when offers allow for a price as low as Rs 1500. More details on offers are available through the provided link.

Rating – 7.5/10

Price – Rs 2299