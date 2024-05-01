OnePlus 12 5G Review: More than Great

In Short:

The OnePlus 12 5G was launched in India in late January and after using it for 3 months, it lives up to the high expectations set by its predecessor. The design is sleek and premium, the display is bright and vibrant, the performance is powerful with cool running temperatures, and the camera delivers stunning results. Priced at Rs 64,999, it competes well in the flagship phone market.

OnePlus 12 5G was introduced in the Indian market at the end of January. After three months of usage, I am ready to share my thoughts on this device. The expectations were high after the OnePlus 11, and OnePlus not only met them but also exceeded them. Here is a comprehensive review of the OnePlus 12 5G after using it for an extended period.

OnePlus 12 5G Design Review

The design of the OnePlus 12 5G closely resembles its predecessor, the OnePlus 11. The black variants of both models may seem identical from a distance. The premium feel of the design is maintained, with subtle differences like the camera cutout and the positioning of the alert slider and volume rockers.

OnePlus 12 5G Price and Overall Conclusion

The OnePlus 12 5G is priced at Rs 64,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, while the 16GB+512GB variant costs Rs 69,999. An ICICI Bank credit card offers a Rs 2,000 discount on the purchase. Available in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black variants, the OnePlus 12 5G stands out as a flagship device in its price range, offering a superior display and battery compared to competitors like the iPhone 15.