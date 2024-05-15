Odido chooses Beyond Now for B2B growth and BSS overhaul

In Short:

Dutch operator Odido has chosen Beyond Now, an AI-powered platform provider, for its BSS transformation and B2B expansion. Beyond Now’s platform will help Odido onboard partners, offer better B2B services, and launch new services, such as fixed internet and SD-WAN. The collaboration aims to drive new revenues and meet the digital needs of Odido’s SMB and Enterprise customers.

Dutch operator Odido has chosen Beyond Now, an AI-powered ecosystem orchestration and digital platform provider, for its BSS transformation and B2B expansion strategy. Beyond Now stated that its Digital Business Platform will empower Odido Business to collaborate with third parties, deliver enhanced B2B services to its SMB and Enterprise customers, and modernize its legacy BSS.

Strategic Goals

Initially, Odido will utilize Beyond Now’s platform to streamline the onboarding of its 40 partners for seamless co-creation and co-selling of their solutions, benefiting from quicker time to market and enhanced scalability.

Odido will also be equipped to address the digital requirements of its B2B customers and anticipates introducing new services such as fixed internet, partner products, mobile, and SD-WAN. This collaboration follows the announcement in September 2023 that T-Mobile Netherlands and Tele 2 Mobile had rebranded as Odido.

The Dutch operator selected Beyond Now to assist in monetizing and orchestrating partner offerings at scale, aiding in generating new revenues from the growing demand for B2B2X solutions, Beyond Now mentioned.

“Since Odido’s rebranding last year, we have been focused on accelerating digital transformation, driving efficiency enhancements that enable us to dedicate resources to developing partner-led solutions that cater to our business customers’ needs,” stated Martijn Teekens, Chief Commercial Officer Enterprise at Odido.

Operational Benefits

“Our platform ensures that Odido will be well-prepared to monetize new technologies and orchestrate complex use cases involving multiple partners, suppliers, and industry specialists. Integrating this final piece to the partner puzzle will offer Odido’s tech-savvy SMB and Enterprise customers with the comprehensive solutions they require,” mentioned Angus Ward, CEO of Beyond Now.

Serving around 8 million customers, Odido is a prominent telecom provider in the Netherlands, catering to both individuals and businesses. The operator is known for offering the fastest fibre-optic subscription in the country and operates under the Simpel, Ben, and Tele2 Thuis brands.