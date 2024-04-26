NTT Data & Openvia Mobility to rollout private 5G for US roads

Openvia Mobility, in partnership with NTT Data, plans to deploy private 5G networks for roads in the United States. The NeoRoads program aims to digitalize conventional roads into smart corridors. The first testbed for this project will be the Pocahontas Parkway in Richmond, Virginia. The initiative will enhance road connectivity, enable advanced mobility solutions, and include support from NTT Data in infrastructure deployment and validation with public agencies.

NTT Data and Openvia Mobility to Deploy Private 5G for Roads in United States

Introduction

Openvia Mobility, a technology platform within the mobility services company Globalvia Group, has partnered with NTT Data to deploy private 5G networks for roads in the United States. The initiative is based on Openvia Mobility’s NeoRoads program, aimed at transforming traditional roads into smart and connected corridors to meet the needs of digital users and enable future mobility solutions.

“The idea behind this implementation is to elevate Private 5G as the base of connectivity between road infrastructures and the rest of the connectable elements within that environment,” stated the official release.

Proof of Concept

Both organizations have developed a plan to deploy 5G infrastructure using Cloud and Edge Computing technology to measure the performance of use cases simulating future mobility services. NTT Data will contribute its expertise in mobile communications, specifically 5G and digital technologies.

First Test Scenario

The Pocahontas Parkway in Richmond, Virginia, will be the initial testbed for the project, demonstrating how Private 5G can enhance road connectivity and support advanced mobility solutions.

Driving Innovation

Openvia Mobility will integrate the communications network with its data fusion algorithm and artificial intelligence to detect traffic events in real-time and provide this information to highway users through the 5G network. In future phases, NTT Data’s network will be integrated with a telecommunications operator’s mobile network, enabling users to access additional services offered by the Private 5G network.

NTT Data’s Support

NTT Data’s Private 5G connectivity infrastructure includes Neutral Host network architecture using the CBRS public radio frequency spectrum for 5G deployment. This infrastructure allows multiple telecom operators to utilize the same network, ensuring connectivity for all users within Openvia Mobility’s coverage area. In addition to deploying the 5G network, NTT Data is assisting Openvia Mobility in documenting and validating the project with public agencies and road authorities in Virginia.