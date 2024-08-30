Nokia to Invest in Expanding Fixed Networks R&D Facility in Chennai

Nokia is expanding its research and development facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, with support from the state government. This new lab will be one of Nokia’s largest worldwide, focusing on advanced fixed network technologies like 10G to 100G connections. Nokia plans to invest Rs 450 crore, strengthening its presence in India and benefiting from the region’s talent pool.

Expansion of R&D Facility in Chennai

Nokia, the Finnish telecom equipment manufacturer, is set to expand its Fixed Networks Research and Development

(R&D) facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu with the support of the state government. This initiative was announced on Friday,

and the new R&D lab is poised to become one of the largest globally for Nokia and the largest specifically for its

Fixed Networks business.

Investment Details

According to reports from ET, Nokia may invest approximately Rs 450 crore into this global R&D facility

dedicated to Fixed Networks in Chennai. This investment aims to enhance the company’s capabilities in advanced technologies,

including 10G, 25G, 50G, and 100G Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, along with Fixed Wireless Access,

Wi-Fi, and Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDU) solutions.

Government Support

The Tamil Nadu government has played a pivotal role in facilitating this expansion by providing key infrastructure

and regulatory support. Recently, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was established between Guidance Tamil Nadu

and Nokia during a meeting in San Francisco, California USA, attended by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and

Minister for Industries T. R. B Rajaa.

Statements from Officials

Minister T. R. B Rajaa expressed pride in Nokia’s ongoing partnership, stating, “Nokia has been a long-standing

partner in Tamil Nadu’s growth story. The new facility, the largest fixed network lab within Nokia and probably the entire world,

will be in Chennai.”

Vimalkumar Kothandaraman, Head of Fixed Networks for Asia Pacific at Nokia, emphasized the importance of the

Chennai R&D footprint, stating, “This investment highlights our dedication to India and global technology advancements and allows us

to further leverage the abundant talent pool in the region.”