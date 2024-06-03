Nokia partners with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya for 5G, 6G research in transportation and logistics

Nokia has signed an MoU with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya for research in transportation and logistics in India. The collaboration will focus on 5G/6G communications, standards development, smart factory automation, AI, and network planning. Both companies aim to create efficiencies in the logistics sector and support India’s transportation innovation. Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, a central university under the Ministry of Railways, will lead the research.

Nokia signs MoU with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya for R&D in transportation and logistics

Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya to pursue research and development in the areas of transportation and logistics in India.

Key Highlights

Nokia announced on Monday that the pact was signed at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, in the presence of Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, and senior officials.

Under the collaboration, Nokia and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya will focus on research opportunities in 5G/6G communications for transportation use cases, standards development, smart factory and automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and GenAI labs.

Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, emphasized, “We are extremely pleased to collaborate with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya University to create efficiencies in the logistics and transportation sectors.”

Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at Nokia, stated, “Nokia is honored to collaborate with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya University to research and jointly develop use cases to solve India’s unique logistic and transportation challenges.”

Manoj Choudhary, Vice chancellor of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, commented, “The collaboration with Nokia will further accelerate the technology-enabled progress in the transportation and logistics sector as well as advance the telecommunications sector.”

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, a central university created by the Act of Parliament, operates under the Ministry of Railways with a mandate to cover the entire transportation and logistics sectors in India for multidisciplinary education, research, skilling, and executive education.