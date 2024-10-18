Nokia Enhances Altiplano Access Controller with AI for Better Network Automation

Nokia is integrating AI-driven operations (AIOps) into its Altiplano Access Controller for broadband networks. This update enhances the platform’s ability to spot network problems faster and improve resource use. By using AI and analytics, operators can better manage networks and anticipate issues, ultimately leading to smoother operations and improved customer experiences. Over 160 operators worldwide already benefit from this technology.

Nokia has announced the integration of AI-driven operations (AIOps) into its Altiplano Access Controller, an automation platform designed for broadband networks. This initiative is expected to enhance the platform’s capabilities by incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics, thereby enabling operators to detect network anomalies more swiftly, anticipate service-related issues proactively, and optimize network utilization.

AI to Transform Network Management

The new AIOps solution utilizes artificial intelligence from applications within Nokia’s Altiplano Marketplace to analyze network data and facilitate automation. This was confirmed by Nokia on Friday.

Through the AI applications available in Nokia’s Altiplano Marketplace, operators can harness big data analytics, digital twins, and trained AI agents to enhance network management. Notable features include early anomaly detection, optimized network utilization, and AI support for human operators in managing incidents and resolving problems.

Powers Largest SDN Networks

The Altiplano Platform is utilized by over 160 broadband operators worldwide, with Nokia reporting that it supports some of the largest Software-Defined Networking (SDN) networks globally, including those catering to more than 1 million active subscribers.

Geert Heyninck, Vice President of Broadband Networks for Nokia Fixed Networks, stated, “With AI and advanced network analytics, operators can gain deeper insights and make smarter decisions to ensure smooth operations. By detecting issues faster and optimizing resources, we’re moving closer to fully autonomous networks. This shift empowers operators to enhance customer experiences while allowing AI to manage complex network tasks.”

Nokia asserts that AI-driven applications and advanced analytics significantly improve network operations and resource efficiency.