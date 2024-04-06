Newest OTT Releases: Netflix, Prime Video & Disney+ Hotstar This Week

In Short:

It’s the second week of April 2024, and the entertainment industry is bustling with excitement over new releases on various OTT platforms. Some highly suggested new releases are Crooks, a German criminal drama on Netflix, Parasyte: The Grey, a Korean drama on Netflix, How to Date Billy Walsh, a high school rom-com on Amazon Prime Video, and Farrey, a film on Zee5. Get your popcorn ready for a binge-worthy viewing experience.









As we begin the second week of April 2024, the entertainment industry is abuzz with excitement over the latest releases from various OTT platforms. Whether your taste leans towards heartwarming Korean dramas, action thrillers, or riveting true stories, the digital entertainment landscape has something for everyone. Here are some highly recommended new OTT releases for this week:

Crooks

IMDb describes Charly’s life in Berlin being disrupted by former associates, prompting him to steal coins to protect his family. “Crooks” is a captivating German criminal drama set in the bustling streets of Berlin, starring Christoph Krutzler, Frederick Lau, and Svenja Jung. Release Date: April 4, 2024

Where To Watch: Netflix

Parasyte: The Grey

Based on Hitoshi Iwasaki’s manga, “Parasyte: The Grey” is a highly anticipated Korean drama starring Jeon So-nee, Lee Jung-hyun, and Koo Kyo-hwan. The story follows humans battling parasitic life-forms that feed on humans. Release Date: April 5, 2024

Where To Watch: Netflix

How to Date Billy Walsh

“How to Date Billy Walsh” is a high school rom-com series featuring a talented cast. The plot revolves around childhood friends Amelia and Archie, and the introduction of a new transfer student, Billy Walsh. Release Date: April 4, 2024

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Farrey

“Farrey” tells the story of orphan genius Niyati who gets caught up in a cheating racket after joining an elite school on scholarship. The film showcases Alizeh Agnihotri in her debut alongside other talented actors. Release Date: April 5, 2024

Where To Watch: Zee5

Get your popcorn ready for a binge-worthy viewing experience like no other.





