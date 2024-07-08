Mumbai police charges Lawrence Bishnoi, 8 others in Salman Khan house firing

In Short:

Mumbai Police Chargesheet Against Gangster In Firing at Salman Khan’s Home

Hey there! So, the Mumbai Police made a big move on Monday by filing a chargesheet against **gangster Lawrence Bishnoi** and eight other members of his gang in connection with the firing incident at Bollywood actor **Salman Khan’s** home in Bandra on April 14, 2024.

The Chargesheet Details

The Mumbai crime branch submitted a whopping 1,735-page chargesheet against six already arrested accused and three wanted persons in the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) court. According to reports, this chargesheet includes various investigation documents incorporated in three volumes. Wow, that’s a lot of paperwork!

The evidence presented includes statements of 46 witnesses, statements under section 164 of CrPC recorded before the magistrate, confessional statements under the MCOC Act, a total of 22 panchanamas, and technical evidence. Phew, that’s quite a comprehensive set of documents!

Key Figures Involved

**Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi**, his brother **Anmol Bishnoi**, and key gang member **Rohit Godhara** are currently on the ‘wanted accused’ list in this case. Looks like the police have quite the task ahead of them to track these individuals down!

Testimonies Included

The Mumbai Police also took statements from **Salman Khan** and his brother **Arbaaz** to piece together the sequence of events. These statements have been included in the chargesheet as well. It’s important to have all perspectives to bring clarity to the case.

In his testimony, **Salman Khan** recounted waking up to the sound of gunshots outside his residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. He mentioned that a bullet hitting his balcony was what roused him from his sleep. That must have been quite the terrifying experience!

**Salman** also expressed that he felt his life was in danger, adding another layer of seriousness to the situation.

Investigation Details

The investigation revealed that **Salman Khan** was at home on the day of the firing and had been up late after attending a party. Two people on a motorcycle fired five shots outside Khan’s residence in the early hours of April 14. The Mumbai crime branch later arrested six individuals from different states in connection with the incident.

Stay tuned for more updates as this case progresses. Let’s hope for a swift and just resolution!