MPs Criticize BSNL Service; Telecom Firm Promises Improvements in 6 Months

A parliamentary committee criticized BSNL for poor service and a declining subscriber base, noting some MPs experienced these issues firsthand. BSNL officials promised improvements, aiming to upgrade nearly 100,000 mobile towers to 4G within six months. Currently, BSNL’s market share is just 7%, with many opting for private networks. Senior officials assured enhancement in services, including transitioning to 5G.

Concerns Regarding BSNL Services Raised in Parliamentary Committee

New Delhi: A parliamentary committee convened on Monday to discuss the declining quality of service provided by the government-owned BSNL and its diminishing subscriber base. Several Members of Parliament (MPs) highlighted their personal experiences with unsatisfactory service on their mobile devices as part of the discussion. These concerns were communicated during a briefing to the Estimates Committee, chaired by BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal.

Assurances of Service Improvement

In response to these issues, officials from BSNL provided assurances that service quality would improve within the next six months. They detailed plans to upgrade nearly 100,000 mobile towers to 4G service, beginning with the existing 24,000 towers. An official mentioned the reliance on indigenous technology in alignment with the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, stating, “We were told that the results will be visible in six months,” as relayed by one of the MPs.

Current Market Share and Subscriber Preferences

During the meeting, Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal and the CMD of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited were among the senior officials present. The committee expressed concern regarding the steep decline in BSNL’s market share, which has plummeted to approximately 7%. Private telecom operators have increasingly become the preferred choice for mobile connections among consumers.

Readiness for Technological Advancements

MPs voiced concerns about the quality of service they have personally experienced with their BSNL SIMs, citing frequent dissatisfaction. Notably, all MPs are provided with BSNL phones. The officials reported to the committee that about 54,000 towers are already prepared for 4G installation, with more conversions planned. They expressed confidence in meeting the target of installing 100,000 towers within the stipulated six-month timeframe, emphasizing that transitioning from 4G to 5G is a technologically feasible endeavor.