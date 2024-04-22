Moldova’s Orange to Test 5G Technology in New Initiative

In Short:

Orange Moldova has announced plans to test 5G technology in cooperation with equipment suppliers and Orange Group experts. For this purpose, Orange applied for a technical license to use the required frequencies, Orange Moldova said in an official release last week.

Benefits of 5G for Orange Moldova

This will make it possible to test the 5G experience, Orange said. For Orange Moldova, 5G technology represents an innovative and advanced solution for mobile connectivity at very high speeds and with low latency. This will contribute to a significantly superior internet experience, the company noted.

Orange Moldova’s Mobile Network

Orange claims to run the number one mobile network in Moldova with the best voice and data services in the country. Orange provides services to over 2.6 million customers and offers various services, including voice and mobile internet, television, and fixed internet through fiber optic technology with speeds up to 1 Gbps.