MLL Telecom lands WAN contract with Torbay and South Devon NHS Trust

UK-based MLL Telecom has secured a GBP 300 million contract to provide and manage a secure 10GB WAN for Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust. This contract will enhance HSCN services and improve end-user experience. The network offers increased capacity and performance, enabling better access to information for users and patients. MLL Telecom specializes in managing secure networks for UK mobile operators and offers telecommunication services.

MLL Telecom Wins GBP 300 Million WAN Contract from Torbay and South Devon NHS Trust

UK-based managed network services provider, MLL Telecom, has secured a significant contract worth GBP 300 million from Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust. The contract entails providing and managing a secure and resilient 10GB wide area network (WAN) for the Trust. This three-year contract was awarded following a tender on the RM3825 framework, as confirmed by MLL Telecom in an official statement.

Network Implementation

MLL’s network solution is set to be implemented this summer to support Torbay and South Devon’s Health and Social Care Network (HSCN) services. The contract will bolster the Trust’s existing services and pave the way for future innovation, according to Joel Joseph, Network Manager at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust.

Mark Freeborough, Client Manager South at MLL Telecom, expressed confidence in the company’s ability to enhance end-user and patient experience through the deployment of HSCN services in the Southwest region.

Enhanced Capacity and Performance

The upgraded 10GB WAN network signifies a significant enhancement in capacity and performance, offering greater bandwidth and resilience compared to the current solution. MLL Telecom highlighted that the improved connectivity will support the delivery of shared services and enable better access to information for users and patients.

MLL Telecom, headquartered in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, specializes in designing and managing secure networks for UK mobile operators. The company’s expertise in managed Wide Area Networks and telecommunication services continues to drive technological advancements in the industry.