Ministry of Communications Outlines New Digital Initiatives and Policies

NEW DELHI: Major Indian telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), are effectively mitigating the impact of fraud by blocking approximately 4.5 million spoofed calls daily. This achievement stems from an advanced solution developed collaboratively by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and these telecom service providers (TSPs).

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Communications (MoC), “As of now, all four TSPs have successfully implemented the system. About one third of total spoofed calls are being stopped from entering the Indian telecom network.”

Details of the Solution

The system is designed to detect and block incoming international spoofed calls before they reach Indian telecom subscribers. This implementation occurs in two phases: initially at the telecom carrier level to prevent spoofed calls using numbers of their own subscribers, followed by a centralized approach to eliminate calls spoofed with numbers from other telecom operators.

The ministry further indicated, “The next phase, involving a centralized system that will eliminate the remaining spoofed calls across all TSPs, is expected to be commissioned shortly.”

Addressing Cybercrime Concerns

This initiative addresses growing concerns among Indian citizens who frequently receive fraudulent calls, often falsely identified as coming from domestic mobile numbers. Cybercriminals are known to exploit the Calling Line Identity (CLI) to conceal the true origin of these calls, leading to a range of incidents involving threats of mobile number disconnection, false digital arrests, and even impersonation of government officials or law enforcement agencies.

The ministry observed, “Recent cases have included false accusations involving drugs, narcotics, and sex rackets, further intensifying public concern.” In response, the DoT has implemented various measures aimed at enhancing safety and security for subscribers.

Ongoing Measures and Public Cooperation

Despite these efforts, fraudsters continue to evolve their tactics. The DoT emphasized its commitment to protecting telecom users from emerging threats, stating, “Even with these robust safeguards, there may still be instances where fraudsters succeed through other means.”

The ministry urged the public to actively report suspected fraudulent communications to assist in identifying and preventing misuse of telecom resources for cybercrime and financial fraud. Such reports would aid in defending citizens from impersonation and exploitation, fostering a proactive approach against potential threats.

Individuals can report such calls using the Chakshu facility available on the Sanchar Saathi platform. Reports should include information about the suspected fraud, such as screenshots, medium of receipt, type of fraud, and the date and time of the communication. The ministry indicated that an OTP-based verification process would be implemented.

Results and Actions Taken

Recent data from the ministry revealed that the DoT has disconnected 1.77 crore mobile connections linked to fake or forged documents and has blocked 49,930 mobile handsets involved in cybercrime activities across identified hotspots. Additionally, 77.61 lakh mobile connections that exceeded the permissible limits for individuals have been cut off.

Furthermore, the telecom department has taken decisive action by blocking 2.29 lakh mobile phones nationwide associated with cybercrime and disconnecting 20,000 entities, 32,000 SMS headers, and 2 lakh SMS templates used for sending malicious messages.

As part of ongoing preventative measures, 71,000 Point of Sale (SIM agents) have been blacklisted, and 365 FIRs have been registered across various states and Union Territories (UTs).