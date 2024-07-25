MediaTek and JioThings introduce 4G Android cluster and smart module for two-wheelers

MediaTek Launches Made in India Smart Digital Cluster and Module in Partnership with JioThings

Taiwanese fabless chipmaker MediaTek has announced the launch of Made in India smart digital cluster and smart module in collaboration with Jio Platforms Limited’s subsidiary, JioThings. This initiative is aimed at catering to the growing demand for electronics in the two-wheeler segment of the automobile industry.

Collaboration Details

JioThings is a provider of end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The partnership combines MediaTek‘s chipset technology with JioThings‘ digital solutions to strengthen their presence in the two-wheeler and electric vehicle (EV) sectors.

According to third-party estimates, the Indian 2W EV market is projected to reach Rs 10,000 crores by the end of 2025, with more than 3 million vehicles on the road. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 50% over the next five years.

Jio Platforms Limited’s CEO, Kiran Thomas, expressed excitement about revolutionizing the mobility industry with the collaboration, offering cutting-edge solutions for the future of mobility.

Key Features

The JioThings smart digital cluster is based on AvniOS, an AOSP-based operating system, providing OEMs with a competitive edge. It enables real-time data analytics, customizable interfaces, voice recognition, and comprehensive Cluster OS for seamless integration with vehicle controllers and IoT-enabled systems.

This collaboration will also introduce the “Jio Automotive App Suite,” featuring services like Jio Voice Assistant, JioSaavn, JioPages, and more, enhancing the user experience.

MediaTek‘s Corporate Senior Vice President, Jerry Yu, emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation in the IoT and automotive sectors through this collaboration. CK Wang, General Manager of the IoT business unit at MediaTek, highlighted the company’s dedication to excellence in India.