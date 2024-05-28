KT SAT partners with Rivada Space Networks for enhanced satellite network connectivity

KT SAT, a Korean satellite communications provider, has partnered with Rivada Space Networks to offer connectivity solutions in the Asia Pacific region. The partnership will deploy Outernet, a network of 600 low Earth orbit satellites, enhancing security and reducing latency. This will benefit industries like banking, oil and gas, and 5G satellite backhaul. The first satellite launch is scheduled for 2025 with global service by 2026, providing secure and resilient communication infrastructure.



KT SAT, the national satellite communications provider of Korea, has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rivada Space Networks. This partnership aims to offer connectivity services to enterprise and government customers across the Asia Pacific region and beyond. As part of this collaboration, KT SAT will implement Rivada’s Outernet, a space-based network consisting of 600 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. Rivada emphasized that this network establishes a global low-latency optical mesh, ensuring secure and fast data transmission compared to traditional terrestrial fiber networks.

Partnership Highlights

Through leveraging the advanced onboard processing and inter-satellite laser links of the Outernet, KT SAT will provide cutting-edge connectivity solutions. Rivada highlighted that these solutions cater well to industries like banking, global corporate networks, oil and gas exploration, maritime operations, and 5G satellite backhaul for cellular networks. This infrastructure becomes increasingly crucial amidst the geopolitical tensions affecting Asia’s subsea cables.

“The Outernet is set to offer secure connectivity and expanded coverage, empowering KT SAT to explore new market opportunities,” explained Rivada Space Networks. “As a revolutionary LEO constellation, the Outernet will offer the Asia Pacific region a next-generation infrastructure for resilient communications and network expansion.”

Global Deployment Strategy

Rivada’s global low-latency point-to-point network comprising 600 LEO satellites combines inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing and routing to establish a pervasive optical mesh network in space, as per the official announcement.

This orbital network ensures data remains in space throughout its journey, creating a highly secure private satellite network with pole-to-pole coverage and significantly lower latencies than terrestrial fiber over long distances. Rivada disclosed that the initial satellite launch is scheduled for 2025, with global service expected to be accessible by 2026.