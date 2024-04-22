KPN and Comarch’s partnership extended, emphasizing SaaS and innovation.

Polish IT company Comarch and Dutch telco operator KPN are extending their partnership for five years, focusing on software as a service (SaaS) and innovation. Comarch will help KPN improve data quality and revenue operations, reducing customer complaints and improving invoice payments. The collaboration started in 2008 and has since expanded to include billing solutions. Comarch’s services will enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction for KPN.



Partnership Expansion

The services provided by Comarch will assist KPN in reducing customer complaints, speeding up invoice payments, and minimizing revenue risks related to disputed bills and undercharging.

The partnership between Comarch and KPN dates back to 2008 when Comarch started supporting KPN‘s subsidiary, Sympac. In 2019, KPN selected Comarch to provide a billing solution for its Business Market.

Comarch equips KPN with BSS products for billing, customer management, and telco expense management, bringing all services under a unified platform for enhanced efficiency and cost control.

Operational Improvements

Edwin Beverdam, Domain Director of Service and Billing at KPN, expressed, “Comarch has been instrumental in supporting us to achieve our strategic growth objectives and reduce operational costs. Software plays a vital role in our operations, and their dedication to quality, security, and reliability enables us to meet customer expectations. Our partnership with Comarch is valued, and we anticipate five more years of growth, progress, and innovation.”

Wojciech Pawlus, Vice-President and Member of the Management Board of Comarch in Poland, stated, “Benelux is a crucial market for the entire Comarch Group, and with KPN as a partner, we aim to continue expanding our activities in this region.”

Expense Management Application

In addition to data analysis expertise, Comarch enables KPN to make well-informed real-time decisions, leading to smoother operations and enhanced customer satisfaction. The collaboration also involves the development of an expense management application that empowers users to control spending and services.

Furthermore, both companies will work on integrating and communicating between various enterprise applications to promote interoperability and efficiency. KPN will continue to utilize Comarch software as a service solutions with comprehensive support, as per the company’s statement.