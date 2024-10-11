KDDI Partners with Samsung to Deploy Open RAN Solutions in Japan

Samsung Electronics will provide KDDI, a Japanese telecom operator, with 4G and 5G virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) solutions starting in 2025. This partnership aims to improve energy efficiency and performance using advanced technology. Working with Hewlett Packard, Intel, and Red Hat, the collaboration builds on previous successful efforts, including Japan’s first commercial 5G Open RAN site.

Samsung Electronics has been selected by KDDI, a prominent Japanese telecommunications operator, to deliver 4G and 5G O-RAN-compliant virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) solutions for Open RAN deployment in Japan. This strategic partnership is set to commence in 2025 and aims to implement a fully disaggregated and software-based architecture, with the goal of enhancing energy efficiency, performance, and automation within KDDI’s network, according to the official release.

Partnership Overview

The partnership will involve Samsung’s vRAN 3.0 and O-RAN-compliant radios, which will support low and mid-bands including advanced Massive MIMO radios and integration capabilities for third-party radios. Additionally, the collaboration will feature key components of the Samsung CognitiV Networks Operations Suite (NOS), a solution designed to automate the lifecycle management of large-scale vRAN deployments.

Collaborative Efforts with Key Players

The deployment will be executed in close partnership with key industry players such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise (for servers), Intel (for processors), and Red Hat (for cloud platform), as stated by Samsung.

“KDDI has been focused on identifying and preparing for next-generation networks, and we have been conducting numerous technical verification and feasibility studies on Open RAN with industry-leading companies like Samsung,” said Kazuyuki Yoshimura, Chief Technology Officer of KDDI. “Today’s announcement represents KDDI’s dedication to bringing innovative technologies to Japan.”

“Together with KDDI, we are thrilled to take this significant step and strengthen our presence in Japan,” stated Junehee Lee, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Sales and Marketing, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

KDDI – Samsung Collaboration

According to the official release, KDDI and Samsung have been partnering on vRAN and Open RAN initiatives since 2021. This collaboration includes the launch of what the companies claim is the world’s first commercial 5G Standalone Open RAN site in the Greater Tokyo area, as well as commercial Open RAN sites in Osaka. Samsung initially introduced its fully virtualized 5G RAN in 2020.