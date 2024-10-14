Jyotiraditya Scindia: Strong Regulatory Framework Essential for AI Deployment

In New Delhi, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the need for strong regulations to guide the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI). He highlighted concerns over privacy and misinformation, urging global cooperation. Scindia noted India’s advancements in technology, including its rapid 5G rollout, while stressing the importance of inclusivity and fairness in future tech standards, particularly as the world approaches 6G technology.

AI Deployment Requires Strong Regulatory Framework, Says Indian Minister

NEW DELHI: The need for a solid regulatory framework guiding the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) has been underscored by a senior official of the Ministry of Communications. During the opening of the fifth edition of the Global Standards Symposium (GSS) on Monday, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Communications, emphasized the transformative impact of AI on information storage and processing.

Importance of Ethical Considerations

Scindia stated, “AI is reshaping the contours of how we store and process information. It is giving companies and individuals unfathomable agility, and unfathomable scalability. But its deployment must be guided by ethical considerations and a robust regulatory framework.”

He further remarked that the governance of AI and the Internet of Things (IoT) cannot be an afterthought and urged all stakeholders and countries to unite in addressing issues surrounding privacy, bias, and transparency. This ensures that technologies such as AI act as a “force for good.”

Global Concerns Over AI Regulation

Regulating AI has become a central concern for governments globally due to anxieties regarding data privacy, the spread of misinformation, copyright infringement, and the use of deepfakes and artificial clones to deceive citizens. Presently, India does not possess a dedicated law regulating AI, although the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has previously issued advisories on this subject.

India’s Technological Advancements

Scindia highlighted that India has significantly developed its technological capabilities over the last decade, noting the country’s rapid rollout of the fifth-generation (5G) network. He mentioned that India’s technological framework now includes major innovations such as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Aadhaar, and DigiLocker, the latter of which safely stores nearly 6.75 million documents while serving 300 million citizens.

Global Participation and Inclusivity

The Union Minister emphasized that these technologies are instrumental for global engagement, promoting digital access inclusively across Africa and Asia. He remarked, “It is extremely important to enhance governance while fostering social inclusion.”

Looking Towards the Future: 6G Technology

Scindia indicated that the world is on the brink of entering the sixth-generation (6G) technology era, characterized by limitless communication, increased innovation, and an expansion of human knowledge. He asserted, “With the ITU’s (International Telecommunication Union) guidance, there is a pressing need for a comprehensive policy framework that addresses both technical demands and the socio-economic implications of 6G.”

He further stated, “The policy framework should foster competition and collaboration, ensuring equitable distribution of 6G benefits without exacerbating the digital divide.” Scindia underscored that the decisions made today, the standards implemented, and the partnerships cultivated will shape the technological landscape for future generations.

Global Standards Symposium 2024

The fifth edition of the GSS, governed by thought leaders and innovators, is chaired by Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO and Chairman of the Project Board at the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT). Under the theme “Charting the Next Digital Wave: Emerging Technologies, Innovation, and International Standards,” GSS-24 aims to explore how advanced technologies and international standards are influencing the digital future.

This conference will serve as a precursor to the WTSA-24, scheduled to take place from 15 to 24 October 2024 in New Delhi. WTSA is a four-yearly global conference organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) dedicated to the standardization of Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs).