Jio surpasses Airtel in 4G/5G user growth in April

Reliance Jio outperformed Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea in active wireless subscribers and high-paying 4G/5G users in April, as per TRAI data. Jio added 3.06 million users, while Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost users. Jio’s active user base increased to 433.42 million, while Airtel and Vodafone Idea saw declines. Jio and Airtel added 2.69 million and 2.07 million high-paying users respectively. India’s mobile user base rose to 1.166 billion.

Reliance Jio Leads in Active Wireless Subscribers in April: TRAI Data

New Delhi: Reliance Jio maintained its lead over competitors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea in active wireless subscribers and high-paying 4G/5G users in April, according to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Active Subscriber Numbers

In April, Reliance Jio added 3.06 million active subscribers, while Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost 2.09 million and 0.63 million active subscribers respectively.

As per the data, Jio now has 433.42 million active users, while Airtel and Vodafone Idea have 383.32 million and 192.64 million active users respectively.

Wireless Broadband Users

Jio and Airtel added 2.69 million and 2.07 million high-paying 4G and 5G users respectively, while Vodafone Idea lost 1.26 million 3G/4G users. Vodafone Idea is yet to roll out 5G services.

Gross Subscriber Additions

On a gross scale, Jio added 2.68 million subscribers, Airtel added 0.75 million subscribers, and Vodafone Idea and BSNL lost 0.73 million and 1.2 million subscribers respectively in April.

After the net additions, Jio’s gross user base is 472.42 million, Airtel’s is 386.51 million, and Vi’s is 219.08 million.

Market Share

According to TRAI data, Jio now holds a market share of 40.48%, Airtel’s market share marginally increased to 33.12%, and Vodafone Idea’s market share decreased to 18.77%.

Overall Market Trends

The overall mobile user base in India increased by 0.12% to 1.166 billion users by the end of April. The wireless tele-density also saw a slight increase to 85.76%.