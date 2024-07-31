Jio partners with Qualcomm for low-cost 5G infrastructure: Sunil Dutt

Reliance Jio is collaborating with Qualcomm to develop affordable 5G devices and improve digital infrastructure in remote areas of India. Jio has become the largest telecom carrier in India with 475 million subscribers, surpassing Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Qualcomm launched an affordable chipset, Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, to enable 5G connectivity in smartphones priced below $99. Jio aims to provide a true 5G experience with low latency and advanced features.

Reliance Jio collaborates with Qualcomm to develop affordable 5G devices

Reliance Jio has partnered with Qualcomm Technologies to work on developing affordable 5G devices and a strong digital infrastructure to provide high-speed internet and seamless connectivity to remote areas in India.

Collaboration for Digital Inclusivity

“Jio and Qualcomm are collaborating to bring the benefits of high-speed internet and digital experiences to even the remotest parts of India,” said Sunil Dutt, President – Devices at Reliance Jio. The partnership has already achieved significant milestones in the past.

“Both Jio and Qualcomm are committed to building a robust and inclusive digital infrastructure in India,” Dutt added.

Empowering Millions of Indians

Reliance Jio has made digital services accessible to millions in India and is focused on empowering people across the country through advancements in true 5G technology.

Jio launched as a 4G service provider in 2016 and quickly became India’s largest telecom carrier. The company’s subscriber base is at 475 million, surpassing competitors like Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Leading in Data Consumption

Jio’s 5G user base contributes 30% of its wireless data traffic, making it the largest data-consuming network globally. The company’s collaboration with Qualcomm aims to enable 5G for all Indians.

Driving Innovation in 5G Technology

Qualcomm recently launched the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset in India to make 5G connectivity more accessible. Reliance Jio offers mobile handsets under the JioBharat and JioPhone Next series to leverage its mobile service footprint.

According to Dutt, the true 5G technology offers low latency, higher data rates, network efficiencies, and advanced features like network slicing and edge computing, essential for new applications requiring reliable communication.

Jio promises seamless and robust network coverage across the country under its true 5G offering.