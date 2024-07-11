ITI Limited awarded Rs 71.4-crore work order from DoT for telco site assessment under USOF

ITI Limited, a state-run company, received a 10-year work order worth Rs 71.4 crores from DoT for third-party assessment of mobile sites installed under agreements with telecom companies like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, and BSNL. ITI will verify over 34,000 sites and receive 90% payment in quarterly installments. Failure to meet terms may lead to termination and penalties. USOF aims to provide mobile services in rural areas.

ITI Limited Secures 10-Year Work Order Worth Rs 71.4 Crores from DoT

State-run ITI Limited has been awarded a 10-year work order of Rs 71.4 crores by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for conducting third-party assessment (TPA) of sites installed under various agreements with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Details of the Work Order

According to the order dated July 10, 2024, ITI will be responsible for tasks such as physical verification of commissioned sites, coverage evaluation, and identification of duplicate or redundant infrastructure sites. The total number of sites/villages to be verified is approximately 34,415, with the possibility of adjustments as per the work order.

The total cost for the work is Rs 71,450,427 plus applicable GST, with 90% payment to be made to ITI Limited. Payments will be made site-wise quarterly by the USOF.

Termination Clause and USOF’s Role

If the specified activities are not completed as per the terms and conditions, the USOF reserves the right to terminate the work order and/or impose liquidated damages (LD). USOF, with a cash reserve of nearly Rs 80,000 crore, aims to provide quality and affordable mobile and broadband services in rural and remote areas of the country.