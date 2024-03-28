iPhone 16 Pro’s Color Choices Revealed Online

Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max later this year, with colour options like Rose, Gray, Space Black, and White. The phones will feature the A18 Pro chip for enhanced AI capabilities and run on iOS 18. The World Wide Developers Conference in June 2024 will unveil the new operating system and other announcements. Limited space available for attendees at Apple Park.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Colour Options Revealed

Details about the colour options for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have started to emerge online ahead of their expected launch later this year. Apple, known for its signature colour choices, is anticipated to introduce the new iPhones by September 2024, alongside the regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models.

New Colour Options

A leak on Weibo suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro will come in Rose, Gray, Space Black, and White colour variants. While the Gray and White options will remain the same as the previous iPhone 15 Pro series, the introduction of Space Black and Rose colours is expected to draw significant consumer interest.

The new iPhone 16 Pro models are speculated to feature the A18 Pro chip, delivering enhanced on-device artificial intelligence capabilities.

iOS 18 and WWDC 2024

It is anticipated that the iPhone 16 Pro devices will run on iOS 18 out of the box. Apple is scheduled to announce iOS 18 and other updates at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) taking place from June 10 to June 14, 2024.

During the event, Apple will also unveil new operating system features for Macs, iPads, and Vision Pro.

Event Details

Apple will livestream the WWDC event on YouTube and its official website. Limited in-person attendance will be available at Apple Park.