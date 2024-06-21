Investigation launched into Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s $14B purchase of Juniper Networks in UK

The competition watchdog in Britain is looking into whether Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s purchase of Juniper Networks could lead to competition issues. The deal, worth $14 billion, was announced in January to boost HPE’s artificial intelligence offerings. HPE plans to double its networking business through the acquisition. The company aims to close the deal by the end of 2024 or early next year, subject to regulatory approval.

UK Regulator Investigating Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Acquisition of Juniper Networks

Britain’s competition regulator announced on Wednesday that it is conducting an investigation into whether Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s proposed $14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks could raise competition concerns in the UK.

The Competition and Markets Authority has a deadline until Aug. 14 to determine if further examination of the deal is necessary.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, also known as HPE, stated in January its intention to purchase Juniper Networks in order to strengthen its artificial intelligence (AI) offerings.

HPE anticipates a significant expansion of its networking business through this acquisition, reflecting the current trend of companies investing heavily in technology upgrades and AI development.

HPE is aiming to finalize the deal by the end of 2024 or early next year, collaborating with UK regulators to complete required reviews and obtain clearance promptly.

Juniper Networks, based in the US, has not responded to a request for comment from Reuters as the US market is closed for the Juneteenth holiday.