Introducing BassBox: Boult’s Debut Soundbar

Boult, a fast-growing consumer tech brand in India, has introduced a new product called BassBox. This product marks the company’s entry into the soundbar segment for the first time. With the launch of BassBox, Boult is expanding its product portfolio to meet the needs of consumers seeking quality home audio devices. Soundbars, like BassBox, can be easily connected to TVs, smartphones, and other electronics to enhance the audio experience. The Boult BassBox is available in two variants – 120 and 180 RMS.

Boult BassBox Detailed

The Boult BassBox X120 features two sound drivers with an output of 120 RMS, suitable for smaller rooms. On the other hand, the BassBox X180 comes with four sound drivers and an audio output of 180 RMS, making it ideal for larger spaces.

Both models include a wired subwoofer for deep bass immersion and three pre-set EQ modes – movie, music, and news. Additionally, the soundbars are designed to be sleek and stylish, enhancing the aesthetic of any room. Boult has integrated Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology in the soundbars to enhance sound quality.

The soundbars feature a 2.1-channel setup with Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, USB, optical, and HDMI connectivity options.

Boult BassBox Price

The Boult BassBox X120 is priced at Rs 4,999, while the BassBox X180 is priced at Rs 5,999. Customers can purchase them from Flipkart and the official Boult website.