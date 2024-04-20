Intel names Santosh Viswanathan as India regional head

Intel has appointed Santhosh Viswanathan as Managing Director of its India region. This decision was made in March, when Intel separated India as a distinct region to take advantage of the country’s growth. Hans Chuang has also been appointed as General Manager of SMG Asia Pacific and Japan. Viswanathan, with 21 years experience at Intel, will focus on driving value and customer-centered strategies.

Intel Appoints Santhosh Viswanathan as Managing Director for India Region

Computer chip maker Intel has appointed Santhosh Viswanathan as the Managing Director for the India region. Viswanathan, who has been with Intel for 21 years, will lead the newly formed region.

Leading India’s Rapid Growth

In March this year, Intel announced India as a separate region within its SMG (Sales, Marketing and Communications Group) organization to capitalize on the country’s rapid growth and business opportunities. Viswanathan, currently serving as the VP and MD-India region, will leverage his expertise to drive value and customer-centricity.

New Appointments in Intel

Viswanathan took charge as the Vice President and Managing Director for the Indian market in July 2022. Additionally, Intel appointed Hans Chuang as the General Manager of SMG Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). Based in Taiwan, Chuang will oversee Intel’s overall business in the APJ region, focusing on revenue growth, creating new opportunities with the local ecosystem, and strengthening customer and partner relationships.