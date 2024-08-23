India’s Space Sector Thrives as Private Entities Propel Research, President Says

India’s space sector is booming with private involvement, leading to a surge in startups and new opportunities for youth, according to President Droupadi Murmu on National Space Day. She highlighted significant achievements by ISRO, including successful missions and satellite launches. The government aims for debris-free missions by 2030, while initiatives like the Indian Space Policy – 2023 are boosting private industry growth, says AK Bhatt from the Indian Space Association.

Growth of India’s Space Sector

Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, has highlighted the significant expansion of the country’s space sector attributed to the involvement of private entities. On the occasion of the inaugural National Space Day, she emphasized that the liberalization of the sector has fostered a surge in the number of startups, enhancing both space research and opportunities for the youth to refine their skills.

Achievements of the Indian Space Research Organisation

The President characterized the advancements in India’s space sector as “extraordinary,” citing achievements such as the successful Mars mission accomplished with limited resources and the launch of over a hundred satellites simultaneously. This information was conveyed through an official statement from the President’s Secretariat.

Moreover, she acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to the nation’s social and economic development.

Future of Space Missions

While addressing concerns regarding space debris, the President affirmed that India is actively working towards achieving debris-free space missions by 2030.

Statements from National Leaders

In a separate statement, Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Vice President of India, remarked that this day serves as a reminder of Bharat’s remarkable trajectory in the space sector, driven by the spirit of Atmanirbharata. Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, also stated that the government has undertaken numerous forward-looking decisions related to this sector and intends to advance further in the future.

Support for the Private Sector

The private space sector in India has experienced substantial growth, fueled by government support and the initiatives of ISRO, as noted by AK Bhatt, Director-General of the Indian Space Association (ISpA). He attributed this momentum to policies such as the Indian Space Policy – 2023, the establishment of the Indian National Space Authorisation Center (IN-SPACe), and reforms including the liberalized FDI regulations and the New Telecom Act that facilitates spectrum allocation.

Bhatt concluded with an optimistic outlook for ongoing policy reforms, emphasizing the need to address existing challenges to empower the private space industry in contributing significantly to the global space economy.