Indian Telecom Firms Target 10% Share in 6G Patents Within 3 Years

Telecom Companies Target Global 6G Patent Share

Indian telecom companies are setting ambitious goals for the next three years, aiming for a 10% share in global sixth-generation (6G) patents, as stated in a recent announcement by the Ministry of Communications.

Strategic Alignment with National Needs

The ministry articulated that members of the Stakeholders Advisory Committee (SAC) highlighted the need for systematic alignment of research with ‘India’s needs’ and the establishment of a robust standards community. Several initiatives have already been implemented, including the launch of the Bharat 6G Vision document, the formation of the Bharat 6G Alliance, and the commissioning of testbeds.

Aspiring for Significant Contributions

The ministry emphasized that India aspires to capture 10% of all 6G patents and contribute one-sixth to global standards that reflect India’s interests. A three-year roadmap has been proposed to achieve these objectives.

Focus on Infrastructure Development

During the second meeting of the advisory committee, chaired by Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, it was underscored that enhancing the penetration of both wireline and intelligent wireless broadband networks, ensuring reliable connectivity, is vital for positioning India as a leader in the deep technology (deeptech) sector.

Investment Encouragement and Policy Support

The advisory committee called for a supportive policy framework that would encourage investments geared towards achieving 100% broadband coverage across the country. Discussions also included various factors affecting the quality of telecom services and possible improvements.

Defined Roles for Stakeholders

Minister Scindia tasked SAC members with mapping out a critical path to achieve the outlined targets and delineating the roles of various stakeholders, including the government. He urged telecom service providers (TSPs) to implement necessary measures to ensure delivery of high-quality services to citizens.

Key Attendees

The meeting was attended by notable figures including Pankaj Pawar, Managing Director of Reliance Jio; Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vodafone Idea; and Robert J Ravi, Managing Director of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) among others.