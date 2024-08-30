India poised for telecom revolution, ready to lead in 6G: Jyotiraditya Scindia

India aims to lead in 6G technology, building on its progress with 3G and 5G, according to Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. He emphasized the need for a competitive telecom industry, improved services, and local manufacturing. Scindia also mentioned ongoing efforts to expand 4G coverage, promote research and development, and tackle issues like spam calls, while evolving regulatory frameworks for telecom services.

The Communications Minister of India, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has expressed optimism regarding India’s potential to lead the global market in 6G technology, following the country’s advancements in 3G and 5G. During an interview with Kiran Rathee and Romit Guha, Scindia highlighted that the government has not established a timeline for divesting its stake in Vodafone Idea, while remaining unconcerned about the day-to-day operations of the company, which is managed professionally. He emphasized the necessity for a competitive industry, local manufacturing, and enhanced research and development (R&D) as pivotal to his agenda.

Key Priorities for the Telecom Sector

Scindia articulated his vision for the telecom sector, stating, “Today, telecom drives the economic destiny of nations.” He pointed out that India has made significant strides, with mobile connections escalating from 900 million to 1,160 million subscribers, reflecting an almost 85% penetration. Internet users have surged from 200 million to 950 million, and telecom tariffs have seen a remarkable decline of 94% – from 0.51 paisa per minute to 0.03 and data costs for 1 GB plummeting from Rs 287 to Rs 9.

Scindia outlined several critical pillars for his policy framework, beginning with ensuring 4G saturation across the country. He noted that approximately 20,000-22,000 towers still need to be established in 1,000 villages throughout India.

The minister also highlighted India’s achievement in developing its own 4G technology, which integrates the core, radio access network, and data centers. With a target to roll out about 100,000 base transceiver stations (BTS) by mid-next year, and having completed approximately 22,500 so far, he views this as a transformative step for India’s technology manufacturing landscape.

Another priority includes expanding the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom equipment, which has already garnered significant investments, amounting to Rs 4,000 crore in capital expenditure. Scindia also aims to enhance the quality of service (QoS) and address customer concerns regarding spam and fraud calls, which have become prevalent in the industry.

Telecommunications Act Updates

Regarding the ongoing development of the Telecommunications Act, Scindia informed that the Act was notified in June, initiating a 180-day timeline for the introduction of 23 sections and 35 rules.

Incorporation of OTT Players

As for the inclusion of Over-the-Top (OTT) players in the new definition of telecommunications, Scindia stated that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is evaluating this issue, and he refrained from providing further comment at this stage.

Status of Vodafone Idea

When asked about the government’s position as the largest shareholder in Vodafone Idea, Scindia pointed out that it is managed by a professional team and refrained from commenting on operational specifics. He stressed the importance of maintaining multiple players within the market to ensure competition and quality service delivery for consumers. He reiterated, “For me, having a level playing field with multiple players is a priority.” He also indicated that there is currently no timeline for the government to divest its stake in Vodafone Idea.

Spam Calls Management

In response to concerns regarding the spike in spam calls, Scindia acknowledged that while advancements in technology yield numerous benefits, they can also be exploited for nefarious activities. He noted that the regulator has taken significant measures to curb this issue, resulting in the disconnection of approximately 1.8 million phones in recent months.

Update on BharatNet

Lastly, in relation to the BharatNet project, Scindia announced an amendment with an outlay of Rs 1.39 lakh crore which aims to connect the remaining 40,000 gram panchayats not covered in the initial phases.