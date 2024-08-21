India Becomes Largest Telecom Hub Outside the US Amidst Industry Growth

Hyderabad: The $134 billion US telecommunications powerhouse, Verizon Communications, has established its India global capability center as not only one of the largest in the telecom sector but also the largest presence outside the United States, with a workforce exceeding 7,065 technology professionals.

Leadership Insights

During a recent interview with TOI, Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon since 2018, emphasized the evolution of the India GCC. “Over the past 20 years, the India GCC has transformed into a microcosm of Verizon’s global operations,” he stated. “We began with simple tasks, but today, this facility is integral to all aspects of our business, encompassing both our network and customer service functions.” Vestberg described the India GCC as a “mini-Verizon,” underscoring its role in delivering essential services and innovations.

Growth Trajectory

Birthed just a year after the formation of Verizon in 2000, following the merger of Bell Atlantic and GTE, Verizon India has been steadily increasing its workforce, with plans for a 15% growth in 2024. Currently, the company has approximately 3,200 employees in Chennai, 3,100 in Hyderabad, and the remainder in Bengaluru.

Vestberg confirmed that Verizon continues to increase its investment in India, citing confidence in the team’s delivery in technology and innovation. “We have been hiring hundreds of people each year in India and will continue to invest in talent,” he noted. In 2023 alone, the company hired 1,000 individuals, with an additional 650 positions filled in the current year.

Operational Significance

The India GCC began as a support hub but has since developed into a vital player in research and development, data analytics, customer support, and creating advanced solutions for its 5G network, alongside enabling applications based on emerging technologies like GenAI. “The teams here handle a diverse array of functions,” Vestberg explained. “From billing systems to network monitoring and integration, virtually every aspect of Verizon’s operations is conducted from India.”

Future Outlook

When inquired about potential acquisitions, particularly in the Indian market, Vestberg reiterated that the company is focused on organic growth. “We do not anticipate any acquisitions; our strategy favors organic growth, allowing us to systematically enhance our resources,” he stated. He highlighted that Verizon is currently satisfied with its existing assets, remarking, “We have evolved through significant transformations and currently have the right tools to serve our customers effectively.”

Furthermore, he dismissed any intentions to break into the Indian telecom market or make strategic investments, emphasizing, “While we view India as a remarkable market, we are not planning to enter it.”