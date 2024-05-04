IN-SPACe issues guidelines for space policy implementation

IN-SPACe, the space regulator in India, has released rules to allow private companies to participate in space activities. The 147-page document outlines activities that require authorization, criteria for approval, and guidelines for applicants. Only Indian entities can apply directly for authorization, while non-Indian entities must apply through an Indian entity. The rules also cover registering space objects and complying with safety guidelines. This move aims to create a transparent and business-friendly environment in the Indian space sector.

IN-SPACe Unveils Norms, Guidelines, and Procedures for Indian Space Policy Implementation

Space regulator IN-SPACe has introduced norms, guidelines, and procedures to facilitate the effective implementation of the Indian space policy. This policy opens up the sector to private players, allowing them to engage in various activities like building and launching satellites, setting up ground stations, and sharing remote sensing data.

Norms for Space Activities Authorization

The 147-page document outlines the space activities that require authorization from IN-SPACe. It also specifies the criteria for granting such authorizations and provides guidelines and prerequisites for applicants seeking authorization.

The aim of these norms, guidelines, and procedures (NGP) is to complement the government’s efforts in establishing a predictable regulatory regime, ensuring transparency, and promoting ease of doing business in the Indian space sector.

Requirements for Authorization

According to the NGP document, any entity, whether Indian or foreign, conducting space activities from Indian territory, its exclusive economic zone, or within its jurisdiction, must obtain authorization from IN-SPACe.

The authorization is mandatory for a wide range of activities, including launching satellites, operating space transportation systems, and disseminating remote sensing data related to Indian territory.

The document specifies that only Indian entities can directly apply to IN-SPACe for authorization. Non-Indian entities seeking to engage in space activities in India can apply through an Indian entity, such as its subsidiary, joint venture, or any other collaboration recognized by the Government of India.

Registration of Space Objects

The NGP document also outlines the process for registering space objects in India’s national registry. Operators are required to provide detailed information about their space objects to ensure compliance with space debris mitigation guidelines and operational safety protocols.

Last year, the government introduced the space policy, defining the roles of various government bodies like the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Space. It also outlines the role of non-governmental entities in India’s space ecosystem.