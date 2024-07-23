IN-SPACe and stakeholders propose Rs 1,000-crore VC fund to boost space industry

The Indian government has proposed a Rs 1,000-crore venture capital fund to support the space sector, aiming to boost India’s space economy five times in the next 10 years. Industry experts and startups have welcomed the move, hoping for increased government support for space tech startups. The fund is seen as a significant step in fostering industry growth and attracting private investment in the space sector.

Government Proposes Rs 1,000 Crore VC Fund for Space Sector

In a recent statement, Pawan Goenka, Chairman of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe), expressed his support for the Centre’s proposal to establish a Rs 1,000-crore venture capital (VC) fund for the space sector. He stated that this initiative would provide a significant boost to new entrepreneurs and non-governmental entities (NGEs).

During the presentation of the Union Budget 2024-25, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the plan to set up the VC fund with the aim of accelerating India’s space economy by five times in the next decade. Industry stakeholders such as the Indian Space Association (ISpA), startups, and investors have welcomed this move.

Industry Response

AK Bhatt, Director-General of ISpA, commended the government’s dedication to the space sector, emphasizing the importance of financial incentives for supporting emerging space industries. He highlighted the significance of the Rs 1,000 crore VC fund in addressing funding challenges faced by nascent ventures in the capital-intensive space domain.

Space technology startups, including Pixxel and TakeMe2Space, welcomed the announcement but urged the government to become consumers of their products and services by signing Letters of Intent (LoI). These startups believe that while the initial fund is a positive start, additional investment may be necessary as the sector evolves.

Arpan Sahoo from KaleidEO emphasized that the funds would enable startups to attract talent, establish local facilities, and explore export opportunities in the coming years.

Investor Perspectives

Chirag Gupta, Managing Partner at 8X Venture, highlighted the costliness of building and launching satellites due to the precision engineering involved. Investors like Speciale Invest expressed confidence that the Rs 1,000 crore fund would enhance India’s position in the global space market, especially with the government’s focus and the recent FDI policy announcements.

Sanchit Agarwal from Khaitan & Co. emphasized the importance of public-private sector collaboration to develop critical technologies and build robust space capabilities. Other investors such as Green Frontier Capital and J. Sagar Associates underscored the need for increased investments and financial support to maximize the potential of the space technology sector.

Overall, the introduction of the VC fund is seen as a significant step towards enhancing India’s share in the global space economy and driving advancements in satellite manufacturing, launch vehicle production, and satellite services.