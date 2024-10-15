HFCL Introduces Two Innovative UBR Solutions for Enhanced 4G/5G Backhauling

HFCL Limited has introduced two new unlicensed band radios (UBR) at the India Mobile Congress 2024, unveiled by telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The devices include a 1 Gbps Small Form Factor UBR for urban and rural use, and a 2 Gbps UBR for point-to-multipoint rural connectivity. These solutions lower costs, consume less energy, and enhance telecom infrastructure for 5G expansion.

Launch of New Unlicensed Band Radios at IMC 2024

HFCL Limited has officially unveiled two new unlicensed band radios (UBR) on the inaugural day of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024. The announcement was made by the Union Telecom Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia. The newly introduced solutions are designed for 4G and 5G backhauling, and include:

1 Gbps Small Form Factor 4G/5G Backhauling Radio: This solution offers exceptional spectral and radio efficiency. Energy Efficient 2 Gbps Point-to-Multipoint Rural Connectivity UBR: This product is specifically intended to enhance connectivity in rural regions.

Detailed Features and Benefits

The 2 Gbps UBR is particularly suited for delivering connectivity to remote villages through a Gram Panchayat in a point-to-multipoint configuration. It facilitates the simultaneous delivery of high-bandwidth services to multiple villages from a single fibre Point-of-Presence (PoP), as outlined by HFCL.

Conversely, the 1 Gbps Small Form Factor 4G/5G Backhauling Radio is adaptable for use in both rural and urban settings. It incorporates advanced features such as bandwidth aggregation, low latency, minimized jitter, and extended operational range.

Cost-Efficiency and Power Consumption

These new UBR solutions are designed to significantly reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO), achieving a reduction to one-tenth of that typically required for conventional microwave or E-band backhaul solutions. Furthermore, the rural connectivity options consume less than one-third of the power that traditional microwave or E-band systems demand.

Statement from Leadership

Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL, stated, “We are proud to be the first company to launch these cutting-edge, indigenously-made UBR solutions that provide high-quality, reliable, and innovative telecom solutions for 5G network expansion. With over half a million successful deployments serving global customers, we see a clear affirmation of the rising demand for Unlicensed Band Radios to meet diverse connectivity needs. These groundbreaking solutions reflect our commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by our telecommunications customers and driving the future of global telecom infrastructure.”