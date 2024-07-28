Health ministry finds 350 e-cigarette ban violations; black market flourishes

In Short:

The Union Health and Family Ministry’s tobacco cell has reported 350 vape-related violations since 2022, despite the ban on e-cigarettes and vapes in India under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019. The presence of vapes in the black market is concerning, with advocates like Mothers Against Vaping pushing for stricter enforcement to protect youth from addiction and health risks similar to cigarette smoking.

350 Vape-Related Violations Reported

The Union Health and Family Ministry’s tobacco cell has reported 350 vape-related violations since 2022. Despite the ban on e-cigarettes and vapes in India under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, these violations indicate a larger issue at hand.

Understanding Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS)

Electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), commonly known as e-cigarettes, are battery-powered devices used to vape a flavoured solution containing varying concentrations of nicotine, an addictive chemical found in tobacco products.

Increasing Violations in Recent Years

According to data from the ministry’s tobacco cell, there were 44 violations so far this financial year, 263 in FY24, and 33 in FY23, indicating the presence of vapes in the black market. In FY22, 48 violations were reported, with no cases in FY21.

Health Risks Highlighted by ICMR White Paper

In 2019, a white paper published by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) warned that e-cigarettes can adversely affect young children’s cardiovascular system, impair respiratory function, immune cell function, and airways, similar to cigarette smoking.

Mint quoted Mothers Against Vaping expressing concerns for their teenage children. They emphasized the importance of strictly implementing the vape ban to prevent youth from succumbing to new addictions and losing their future.

Demand for Stricter Measures

Doctors in India have raised concerns about a potential e-cigarette epidemic, similar to those seen in the US and the West. Despite the ban, e-cigarettes are still available on the black market, prompting a call for stricter enforcement.

Dr. Raj Kumar, director of the Patel Chest Institute, highlighted the potential severe damage to youth health if vapes were not banned in India.

Enforcement of Tobacco Control Laws

The government has issued 14,795 challans under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, which prohibits the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products to and by persons below 18 years.

Global Bans on ENDS

A World Health Organization (WHO) Report reveals that around 30 countries have banned ENDS, including Mauritius, Australia, Singapore, and various others, emphasizing the global concern over these products.