GSMA Appoints Vivek Badrinath as New Director General for Telecom

NEW DELHI: The global telecom industry association, GSMA, has announced the appointment of Vivek Badrinath as its new Director General and Board member, effective April 1, 2025.

This decision comes in light of the previous announcement made on June 4, 2024, regarding Mats Granryd stepping down from his role as Director General following the conclusion of MWC Barcelona 2025. Granryd will fulfill his duties until the end of March 2025 and will then transition to the position of Special Advisor to the Board for the remainder of that year.

Statements on the Appointment Chairman of the GSMA, José María Álvarez-Pallete López, expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment, stating, “I am delighted to announce Vivek Badrinath’s appointment. I am confident that Vivek will work closely with the Board and our exceptional GSMA Leadership Team to drive change and innovation, creating value for both the industry and society.” In response, Badrinath conveyed, “I’m proud and honoured to be joining the GSMA at such an exciting time in the industry’s development. I look forward to collaborating with the GSMA Board, its Members, and the Leadership Team to extend and amplify the positive impact of the mobile ecosystem for people, industry, and society globally.”