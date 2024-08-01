Government raises jet fuel price in Delhi to ₹97,975.72

In Short:

The government has increased jet fuel prices in Delhi by ₹3,006.71/kl, with revised prices taking effect on August 1, 2024. Domestic airline fuel prices will be ₹97,975.72/kl in Delhi, ₹1,00,520.88/kl in Kolkata, ₹91,650.34/kl in Mumbai, and ₹1,01,632.08/kl in Chennai. International airline fuel prices will range from $ 886.64/kl in Chennai to $ 930.50/kl in Kolkata.

Government Increases Jet Fuel Prices

Hey there! So, the government has gone ahead and increased the jet fuel (ATF) Price by ₹3,006.71/kl in Delhi to ₹97,975.72/kl. Yep, you read that right!

Changes Effective From August 1, 2024

And guess what? These new prices are set to take effect from August 1, 2024. So, mark your calendars!

Check Out the Revised Prices

If you’re wondering where to check out the revised prices, head over to the IndianOil website. Yup, it’s all there!

Updated Jet Fuel Prices

After this latest revision, domestic airlines will now be paying ₹97,975.72/kl in Delhi, ₹1,00,520.88/kl in Kolkata, ₹91,650.34/kl in Mumbai, and ₹1,01,632.08/kl in Chennai. Whew, that’s quite a range!

Aviation Fuel Prices on International Routes

For domestic airlines running international routes, the new prices will be $ 891.80/kl in Delhi, $ 930.50/kl in Kolkata, $ 891.06/kl in Mumbai, and $ 886.64/kl in Chennai. So, there you have it!