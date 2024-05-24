Google reveals Umoja Subsea Cable Project linking Africa and Australia

Google has revealed plans to build a new subsea fibre-optic cable called Umoja, connecting Africa and Australia. This initiative aims to enhance digital connectivity, boost economic growth, and strengthen resilience in Africa. The cable, in collaboration with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, will pass through multiple countries before reaching Australia. This project, named Africa Connect, will provide redundancy and reliability in regional connectivity amidst disruptions.



Google has announced plans to build the first subsea fibre-optic cable directly connecting Africa and Australia. The company stated that these new investments in digital infrastructure and security initiatives aim to enhance digital connectivity, boost economic growth, and strengthen resilience across Africa.

Google’s Umoja Cable

The new subsea cable, named Umoja, will have its base in Kenya and will traverse through Uganda, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa before crossing the Indian Ocean to reach Australia.

Collaboration with Liquid Intelligent Technologies

The terrestrial path of Umoja was developed in partnership with Liquid Intelligent Technologies to create a highly scalable route across Africa. This includes access points that will enable other countries to leverage the network, as mentioned in a blog post by Google on Thursday.

According to the company, Umoja, which means unity in Swahili, is part of the Africa Connect initiative along with Equiano. Umoja will facilitate more reliable connectivity among African countries and with the rest of the world.

Redundancy and Resilience

This connectivity project is set to enhance redundancy and resilience in the region’s connection to the global network, particularly following recent disruptions due to cuts in subsea cables, as highlighted in the blog post.

In April 2024, Google also announced a USD 1 billion investment in digital connectivity to Japan. This includes expanding the Pacific Connect initiative and launching two new subsea cables, Proa and Taihei.