GoNetspeed finishes fiber optic network in Rockland, Maine

In Short:

GoNetspeed has completed its fiber optic network in Rockland, Maine, providing symmetrical upload and download speeds to over 3,100 homes and businesses in the community. This investment of USD 2.1 million will bridge the digital divide, offering residents and businesses faster speeds and better reliability. GoNetspeed is also expanding its fiber networks to more communities in Maine and across nine states, providing speeds up to 2 Gbps.



GoNetspeed, a fiber internet service provider in the US, has completed its fiber optic network in Rockland, Maine. This development brings symmetrical upload and download speeds to over 3,100 homes and businesses in the community, significantly improving online access and performance, according to a statement released by GoNetspeed.

Fiber Internet Expansion in Rockland

GoNetspeed expressed, “As a partner to many Rockland families, we are dedicated to providing internet services that enhance the online experience for modern homes. We are delighted to extend our services to Rockland and anticipate the community’s growth with the availability of 100 percent fiber internet.”

Bridging the Digital Divide

By investing USD 2.1 million in Rockland, GoNetspeed has brought 100 percent fiber internet to residents and businesses, offering faster speeds and improved reliability to bridge the digital gap. This expansion is part of a larger effort to bring high-speed internet to underserved areas across Maine, providing customers with symmetrical upload and download speeds ranging from 500 Mbps to 2 Gbps.

GoNetspeed is committed to expanding access to high-speed, 100 percent fiber internet in more communities throughout Maine. Currently, several areas in the state, including Rockland, have access to their fiber internet service, with plans to reach even more communities in the near future.

Accelerated Fiber Construction

GoNetspeed is ramping up the construction of its fiber networks across nine states, including Maine, where customers can enjoy speeds up to 2 Gbps with their 100 percent fiber internet service. The company has recently accelerated fiber construction in various areas, such as Thomaston, Portland, Old Saybrook, Hallowell, Manchester, East Hartford, and the City of South Portland, expanding access to high-speed fiber internet in these regions.