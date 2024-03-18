GlobalConnect finishes Nordic Super Fiber cable project

GlobalConnect has completed a 2,600 km super fiber cable linking Northern Sweden to Berlin, valued at 1 billion SEK. This marks a major Nordic digital infrastructure project, spanning five countries. The cable will strengthen digital connections in Northern Europe, attract tech investments, and meet the growing demand for data capacity. It consists of 96 fiber pairs with a capacity of 3,052 Tbps, set to be operational in 2024 after testing.



Digital infrastructure provider GlobalConnect has successfully completed the construction of a 2,600 km super fiber cable, designed to handle all data traffic in the Nordics. The project, valued at 1 billion SEK, will serve as a crucial infrastructure link between the Nordics and mainland Europe.

GlobalConnect’s Super Fiber Cable

The newly constructed cable connects Northern Sweden to Berlin, traversing three countries, making it the largest digital infrastructure initiative in the Nordic region in the past decade. With this addition, GlobalConnect‘s fiber network now spans over 200,000 km across Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, and Finland.

“This cable will play a vital role in fortifying and future-proofing the digital infrastructure in Northern Europe. It enhances resilience by providing multiple routing options, ultimately bolstering national security in our region,” stated GlobalConnect.

“Moreover, the improved digital infrastructure will be instrumental in attracting global tech companies, as the Nordics have become a prime destination for tech investments. Approximately half of all data center investments in Europe are projected to flow towards the Nordics in the forthcoming years.”

GlobalConnect mentioned that the fiber cable extends from Sweden to Denmark and from Denmark to Germany, including 700 km of subsea cables with the island of Bornholm serving as a pivotal digital gateway between the Nordics and Europe.

Enhancing Digital Infrastructure

The construction of this super cable spanned several years and involved extensive trenching in northern Sweden, combatting harsh winter storms in the Baltic Sea, underwater trenching, and using heavy drills to establish landing points on various coastal areas.

To create space for the landing site in Germany, more than 200 WW2 era bombs had to be cleared from the Baltic Sea, and an area of 1,300 sq km was scanned for potential archaeological discoveries, as shared by GlobalConnect.

“This project stands as a significant accomplishment and a crucial facilitator for future digitalization. There is a growing demand for fiber optics in the Nordics, as much of the existing digital infrastructure between Sweden and Germany is two decades old, with limited fiber availability for new requirements,” expressed GlobalConnect.

It is reported that the cable’s upgraded capacity is essential to meet the existing and future demands for data generated by AI, while strengthening the digital links between Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and Europe.

The cable comprises 96 fiber pairs and boasts the capacity to handle all data traffic in the Nordics, equating to 3,052 Tbps.

The merger of the cable between Bornholm and Sassnitz has been completed on the seabed, with tests scheduled before the full capacity is utilized in Q1 of 2024.