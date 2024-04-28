Get BSNL Cinemaplus Subscription for Just Rs 49/Month

BSNL is offering its Cinemaplus OTT service at a 50% discount, with plans starting at just Rs 49 per month. The Starter pack includes Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Hungama, and EpicON. BSNL customers can choose from different plans including ZEE5, SonyLIV, YuppTV, and Disney+ Hotstar. The service allows access to multiple platforms with a single login. Payment is added to the broadband bill.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, is providing a 50% discount on its OTT service known as Cinemaplus. The usual price of the service is Rs 99 per month, but now customers can avail the Starter pack for just Rs 49. With the BSNL Cinemaplus Starter pack, users gain access to multiple OTT platforms including Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Hungama, and Epic On. Here are the plan details:

BSNL Cinemaplus Plans and Their Details

Additionally, there is the Full pack offering ZEE5, SonyLIV, YuppTV, and Disney+ Hotstar at Rs 199 per month. Lastly, there is the Premium Pack priced at Rs 249 per month.

The Premium Pack includes ZEE5, SonyLIV, YuppTV, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Hungama, and Disney+ Hotstar. The Cinemaplus service allows users to access content from multiple platforms with a single login, similar to Xstream Play from Airtel. Other OTT aggregator platforms to explore are JioTV Premium and Tata Play Binge.

For those seeking HBO content, JioCinema Premium offers an extensive collection. BSNL Bharat Fibre customers interested in BSNL Cinemaplus can visit the website to choose a plan and begin enjoying their favorite TV shows and movies. The subscription fee will be included in the broadband bill and not charged separately.