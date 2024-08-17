Foxconn’s Chairman: Gender-Inclusive Hiring Boosts Recruitment in India

Prime Minister Modi met Foxconn Chairman Young Liu in New Delhi, where Liu highlighted that the company hires all genders equally, with a strong contribution from married women in India. At the launch of a women-only residential complex in Sriperumbudur, he emphasized sustainable living and the importance of women’s opportunities in the workplace. The complex will house over 18,000 women employees.

Foxconn’s Commitment to Gender Diversity

Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn, emphasized the company’s inclusive hiring practices at the inauguration of a women-only residential complex in Sriperumbudur. Liu stated that despite the focus on gender-neutral hiring, married women in India have made significant contributions to the company’s workforce.

Hiring Trends and Gender Equality

Liu reported a positive trend in various types of employment within the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant, asserting that women represent a substantial portion of its workforce. “Foxconn hires regardless of gender, but women do make up a big part of our workforce here. I’d emphasize that married women greatly contribute to the efforts of what we are doing here,” he remarked.

Response to Allegations

This statement comes in the wake of recent allegations claiming that Foxconn was discriminatory towards married women during the hiring process. In response to these claims, Foxconn clarified that 25% of its new hires are married women, and noted that its factories employ approximately 70% women overall, making the Tamil Nadu plant notable in the context of women’s employment in the country.

Women’s Residential Complex

The newly inaugurated residential complex is designed to provide a secure and convenient living arrangement for the employees. Liu highlighted that this initiative is part of Foxconn’s broader commitment to sustainability and community development. “This residential complex is now an important part of Foxconn in Tamil Nadu. It joins our commitment to Sustainability in India. For example, we are achieving Zero Waste To Landfill validation across Asia, the Americas, and Europe,” he stated.

Sustainability and Community Focus

Liu remarked that sustainability transcends environmental efforts, encompassing the growth of supportive communities. “Opportunities for women in India go hand-in-hand with health and safety for them at work. Having a sustainable living environment helps them succeed,” he added.

Project Overview

The complex, constructed by the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) and inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, will accommodate over 18,000 female employees on a room-sharing basis. This project spans 20 acres and has a total investment of approximately Rs 706 crore.