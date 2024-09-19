30.1 C
New Delhi
Thursday, September 19, 2024
type here...
Industry Updates

Foreign Investment in India’s Real Estate Reached $3.5 Billion in H1 2024

By ITN Media
0
24

More from Author

In Short:

In the first half of 2024, India’s real estate attracted $3.5 billion from foreign investors, making it the third top choice worldwide. Foreign investments made up 73% of the market, with strong activity in industrial and warehousing sectors. Non-resident Indians are driving luxury real estate growth, investing $13.1 billion last year, and expected to represent 20% of total investments by 2025.

<div id="real-estate-report">

    <h2>Mumbai's Real Estate Sector Thrives with $3.5 Billion in Foreign Investments</h2>
    <p>In an exciting turn of events for India's real estate landscape, **foreign institutional investors** pumped a whopping <strong>$3.5 billion</strong> into the sector during the first half of 2024. This significant influx of capital has positioned India as the **third most sought-after global destination** for land and development investments, according to a recent report from the investment management powerhouse, **Colliers**.</p>

    <h3>A Breakdown of Foreign Investment</h3>
    <p>The surge in foreign investment accounted for an impressive <strong>73%</strong> of all investments within India’s real estate market. Notably, cross-border investments soared above <strong>$1.5 billion</strong>, with the **APAC region** alone contributing over <strong>$1.2 billion</strong> in inflows as highlighted in the ‘Global Capital Flows Report’.</p>

    <h3>Quarterly Insights</h3>
    <p>The first quarter of the year recorded foreign investments totaling <strong>$995.1 million</strong>, but the momentum really picked up in the second quarter, which saw investments jump to a staggering <strong>$2.5 billion</strong>.</p>

    <h3>Focus on Ready Assets</h3>
    <p>In a noteworthy trend, nearly <strong>70%</strong> of the funds allocated during this period were concentrated on ready assets. The report emphasizes that **India's rapid growth** and ongoing **infrastructure development** are set to introduce even more opportunities in the developmental assets space in the years to come.</p>

    <h3>Industrial Sector on Fire</h3>
    <p>The **industrial and warehousing sectors** emerged as frontrunners during this investment spree, with investments in industrial assets experiencing a remarkable nearly fivefold increase compared to last year.</p>

    <h3>Driving Forces Behind Investments</h3>
    <p>“The rising demand from **third-party logistics** and **E-commerce** entities, coupled with the strengthening of manufacturing capacities across key industrial corridors, is influencing investor interest,” remarked **Piyush Gupta**, Managing Director of **Capital Markets & Investment Services** at **Colliers India**.</p>

    <h3>New Funds Entering the Scene</h3>
    <p>A report from **Mint** earlier revealed that various new funds, including **Mubadla**, **Mitsubishi Fudson**, **PAG Credit & Markets**, **Cadillac Fairview**, **Korea Investment Corp**, and **PNB Malaysia**, have been actively eyeing opportunities in India’s real estate sector. These funds are either expanding their current investments or forming new partnerships.</p>

    <h3>Luxury Real Estate on the Rise</h3>
    <p>Another exciting development is the thriving luxury real estate market, which is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over <strong>5%</strong> from 2023 to 2028. **Non-resident Indians (NRIs)** are particularly keen on this segment, having invested around <strong>$13.1 billion</strong> last year alone. By <strong>2025</strong>, NRIs are expected to represent a significant <strong>20%</strong> of India’s total real estate investments according to earlier reports from **Mint**.</p>

    <h3>APAC Transaction Volumes Decline</h3>
    <p>However, the situation in the **APAC region** tells a different story, as transaction volumes have faced a downturn throughout 2024. While the first quarter kept pace with the previous year's activity, the second quarter witnessed a stark <strong>29%</strong> drop in transaction volumes compared to 2023. This decline is largely attributed to a <strong>30%</strong> decrease in land and development site transactions across APAC, with **China** seeing a staggering <strong>40%</strong> year-on-year drop in sales.</p>

</div>

This rewritten article maintains the integrity and facts of the original while adopting a more engaging and conversational tone, complete with proper HTML formatting and emphasis on key entities.

Previous article
Tata Electronics Plans to Hire 200,000 in Manufacturing Over Three Years
Next article
CEO Laurinda Y. Pang Unveils New Vision for the Company’s Future
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article