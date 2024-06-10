Fast-track growth for fast food chains

In Short:

Domino’s plans to add 200 stores annually in India, capitalizing on low fast-food consumption. India, with 2,000 stores, is Domino’s largest market outside the US. QSR market expected to grow by 23% by 2025. Competitors like McDonald’s and KFC are also expanding. Jubilant FoodWorks, Domino’s parent company, aims to open 5,500 global stores. Investment in commissaries and technology is a priority. Promoters of Domino’s and HT Media Ltd are related.

Domino’s to Add 200 Stores Annually in India

Exciting news, pizza lovers! Domino’s is all set to energize our taste buds by adding around 200 stores every year in India over the next couple of years. That’s right, more cheese-filled joy coming our way! The company is also planning to invest more in commissaries and upgrade its technology to enhance our pizza experience.

Major Milestone Achieved

Just recently, Domino’s celebrated the opening of its 2,000th outlet in India, making it the first country outside the US to reach this fantastic milestone. How cool is that!

Positive Growth in the QSR Market

Despite the current scenario, the quick-service restaurant market in India is booming. Analysts predict a compound annual growth rate of 23% between FY21 and fiscal year 2025. The food services market is thriving, with organized QSRs having a market size of ₹348 billion.

Expansion Plans by Competitors

Other players in the fast-food industry, like McDonald’s and KFC, are also upping their game. Westlife Foodworld and Devyani International have outlined ambitious store addition plans for the coming years to cater to the growing demand.

Exciting Times Ahead

Assuring us of exciting times ahead, Jubilant FoodWorks plans to grow Domino’s store count from 2,000 to potentially 4,000 in the medium term. They will continue to invest in store expansion, commissaries, and technology to elevate our pizza experience.

So, get ready to indulge in more delicious pizzas as Domino’s expands its footprint and enhances the pizza-loving community in India!