Enhanced service quality through new regulations – Telecom News

New Quality of Service Norms for Mobile Services on the Horizon

TRAI is nearing the announcement of new norms for mobile services aimed at improving the quality of service in the telecom sector. The regulator’s focus is on addressing issues like call drops, network coverage in rural and remote areas, and varying data speeds.

Proposed Changes in Quality of Service Norms

TRAI’s consultation paper suggests implementing stringent benchmarks and regular monitoring of service providers to ensure the quality of mobile broadband services, particularly 4G services. The proposed changes have been met with opposition from the telecom industry.

Industry experts believe that while 4G coverage has expanded, challenges such as network congestion, spectrum availability, and infrastructure issues still impact data speeds. TRAI officials emphasize the need for operators to be more accountable for the quality of services.

Industry Response and Regulatory Recommendations

The industry association COAI has advocated for a light-touch regulation approach for quality of service, similar to the deregulation of mobile tariffs. TRAI’s draft regulations aim to update existing quality of service norms to reflect advancements in the sector, including the deployment of 4G services and the emergence of 5G technology.

TRAI is expected to introduce new quality of service norms specifically for 4G telecom services, with a focus on reporting data monthly and imposing financial disincentives for subpar performance.

Conclusion

Experts believe that while progress has been made in improving quality of service, there is still room for substantial enhancement from a mobile consumer’s perspective. The ongoing evolution of technology in the telecom sector underscores the need for continuous efforts to maintain and enhance quality of service standards.