Electronics companies poised for significant revenue growth

India’s Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry Set to Double Revenues The domestic electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry in India is projected to witness a significant growth with revenues reaching $55 billion by FY2027. This surge is attributed to the increased sourcing of components locally, coupled with the expansion plans of global giants like Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo in the Indian market. A recent report by BNP Paribas indicates that Apple is planning to invest $40 billion in the next 4-5 years to ramp up its production capacity in India, while Samsung aims to expand its manufacturing footprint by producing laptops in addition to smartphones. Lenovo, on the other hand, is strategizing to manufacture servers in India to support its growing data center business under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware.

Expanding Global Presence In addition to these key players, companies like Acer, HP, and Nokia are also looking to enhance their presence in India, as mentioned in the report by BNP Paribas. The report predicts a remarkable growth trajectory for domestic EMS players, with the total addressable market expected to reach $100 billion by FY2027, propelled by the decline in imports of finished goods and the increase in component production.