Eid ul-Adha Bank Holiday: June 17 Closure? Find out now

In Short:

All banks in India will be closed on Monday, June 17, 2024 for Eid ul-Adha. During this time, services like cash deposits and withdrawals will be unavailable. However, you can still use net banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and UPI apps for digital transactions. Make sure to check your account balance before the holiday. Other upcoming bank holidays in June 2024 are June 18, June 22, June 23, and June 30.

Get Ready for Some Rest & Relaxation: Bank Holiday on Eid!

Hey there! Just a heads up – all public and private banks across India are taking a well-deserved break on Monday, June 17, 2024, in observance of Eid ul-Adha. So, if you were planning to swing by your bank for some cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, or any other banking needs, you might want to reschedule that plan.

But don’t you worry! You can still manage your finances and transactions through other means like net banking, mobile banking, and ATMs during this holiday. So, stay calm and enjoy the holiday!

Upcoming Bank Holidays in June 2024: June 17, 2024 (Monday): Eid ul-Adha.

June 18, 2024 (Tuesday): Extended holiday for Eid ul-Adha in Jammu and Srinagar. Banks will be closed from June 16 to June 18.

June 22, 2024 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday.

June 23, 2024 (Sunday): Banks closed.

June 30, 2024 (Sunday): Banks closed.

Stay Connected with Digital Banking Services! When banks are closed, don’t fret! You can still take care of your banking needs through digital channels. Here are some ways to utilize digital banking services:

Net Banking: Manage your finances online – check balances, transfer funds, pay bills, and more!

Mobile Banking: Handle transactions on the go with your bank’s mobile app. Transfer money, pay bills, and even deposit checks with ease.

ATMs: Need cash? Use ATMs for withdrawals, balance inquiries, and other transactions. Just make sure you have enough funds in your account beforehand.

UPI Services: Make quick money transfers and payments with UPI apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm.