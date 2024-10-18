E& and AWS Sign $1 Billion Partnership for AI and Cloud in UAE

E& Group has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to improve digital infrastructure in the UAE. Following AWS’s investment of $5 billion in the area, the collaboration focuses on cloud solutions for sectors like healthcare and finance. They signed a $1 billion deal to enhance services like AI and cybersecurity. Additionally, they aim to upskill thousands in cloud technology and AI.

E& Group has announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enhance digital infrastructure in the UAE. This collaboration follows AWS’s establishment of its second Middle East cloud region in the UAE in 2022 and a planned investment of USD 5 billion in the local economy through 2036, as stated in this week’s announcement from both companies.

Key Areas of Focus

According to the official release, this partnership aims to combine AWS’s robust cloud infrastructure and solutions with E&’s extensive network capabilities. This synergy will address customer requirements across various sectors, including public services and regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, and oil and gas within the Middle East. Together, the companies will deliver cloud solutions that comply with industry regulations, thereby meeting the growing demand for secure and scalable digital infrastructure.

Investment and Infrastructure Development

As part of this collaboration, AWS and E& have signed an agreement valued at over USD 1 billion for the next six years. This agreement focuses on delivering core cloud services, which encompass storage, computing, networking, cybersecurity, as well as advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

E& will implement AWS technologies to enhance its AI capabilities, modernize its TV streaming service, Starzplay Arabia, and the Careem app, alongside advancing its smart home services. Meanwhile, AWS will support small and medium-sized businesses in accessing its services with assistance from E&.

Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of E&, stated: “This agreement with AWS demonstrates our shared long-term strategic goal to create an ecosystem that supports today’s digital needs and lays the foundation for future growth. We are enabling businesses across the region to lead in an AI-powered, data-driven economy. By investing in critical infrastructure and talent development, we are once again supporting the region’s economy, digital resilience, and, most importantly, its people, who will play a vital role in realizing the UAE’s vision of becoming a world-leading digital powerhouse.”

Tanuja Randery, Vice President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa at AWS, commented: “This collaboration marks another significant step in our ongoing investment in the UAE, which has emerged as an international force driving innovation. Our partnership with E& underscores AWS’s deep commitment to both the UAE and the wider Middle East, particularly in accelerating the goals of UAE Vision 2031. Our security infrastructure and expertise in AI and ML empower public sector organizations, regulated industries, and enterprises with the tools they need to innovate securely and propel progress across the region.”

Leverage Amazon Bedrock GenAI Solutions

The two companies will also harness AWS’s Amazon Bedrock generative AI solutions to empower E&’s customers in the Middle East, enabling both large and small businesses to use advanced AI to enhance productivity and improve customer experiences.

Amazon Bedrock offers a foundation model choice from leading AI providers via a single Application Programming Interface (API) that allows companies to build and scale generative AI applications effectively.

Upskilling and Talent Development

AWS and E& are also committed to developing a local upskilling initiative. Plans are underway to provide training opportunities in cloud technologies and AI to thousands of individuals, including UAE nationals.