DoT merges NTIPRIT, NICF, WMTDC into ‘National Communications Academy’

Department of Telecommunications Institutes Merged into National Communications Academy

The Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) three training institutes, NTIPRIT, NICF, and WMTDC, have been merged into a single administrative entity called the National Communications Academy.

New Leadership

The DoT secretary will lead the National Communications Academy as the ex-officio Chairperson, with the additional telecom secretary serving as the Vice-Chairperson. The governing council will include four members representing Finance, Services, Technology, and Wireless.

Mission and Function

The merger was approved by the Minister of Communications to create better integration and efficiency in training, resource utilization, and skill-building. The National Communications Academy will operate as a single unit with campuses in Ghaziabad and Ghitorni.

Key Responsibilities

The Chairperson of the National Communications Academy will have control over budget allocations, training plans, curriculum, faculty engagement, transfers, and operational decisions.