Discover the top reasons why Vodafone Idea’s Rs 701 Postpaid Plan stands out as one of the best choices

In Short:

Vodafone Idea offers a special Rs 701 postpaid plan with unlimited data and other benefits like unlimited voice calling, SMS, and entertainment options. There is no hidden FUP limit on data usage. The plan is only for individual users and includes access to Hungama Music, Vi Movies & TV, Vi Games, and other choices like Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. It’s a great deal for customers with a budget of around Rs 900 a month.

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 701 Postpaid Plan Overview

Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) Rs 701 postpaid plan stands out as a unique offering with a range of benefits, making it a top choice for customers. The plan is available nationwide and is tailored for those with a budget of around Rs 900 per month, inclusive of taxes. One standout feature of the Rs 701 plan is its provision of unlimited data, without any hidden Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limits. Customers can enjoy unrestricted data usage under this plan. Let’s delve into the comprehensive benefits of Vodafone Idea’s Rs 701 postpaid plan.

Features of Vodafone Idea Rs 701 Plan

The Rs 701 plan from Vodafone Idea (Vi) is designed for individual users and includes unlimited voice calling and 3000 SMS per month. Customers can enjoy limitless high-speed data, leveraging Vi’s 4G network coverage. Entertainment perks are also included, such as one month free access to Hungama Music, Vi Movies & TV, and Vi Games. Additionally, users can select one of the following three benefits:

Amazon Prime: 6 months subscription

Disney+ Hotstar Mobile: 1 year subscription

SonyLIV: 12 months subscription

SunNXT: 1 year access

Swiggy One: 1 year access to two quarterly membership coupons

EazyDiner: 1 year access to two quarterly membership coupons

EaseMyTrip: 1 year access to Rs 750 off flat every month on return flights

Norton Mobile Security: 1 year cover at no extra cost




