Discover 8 Must-Watch Indian Superhero Movies on OTT for Hanuman Fans

HanuMan, the first Telugu superhero film, has made a mark in the industry with a compelling story and worldbuilding similar to Marvel or DC films. If you want more superhero movies, check out these Indian films like Mugamoodi, Maaveeran, and Velayudham available on streaming platforms like Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime.

Discover 8 Must-Watch Indian Superhero Movies on OTT Platforms

HanuMan Makes Waves in Indian Cinema

HanuMan, the first Telugu superhero film directed by Prasanth Varma, has left a lasting impact on the film industry. Starring Teja Sajja as the male lead who embarks on a heroic mission after acquiring Lord Hanuman’s skills, this film aims to create a hero universe akin to Marvel or DC. However, the lack of superhero films in Indian cinema is noticeable.

Explore More Indian Superhero Films

Mugamoodi

Mugamoodi is a Tamil superhero thriller featuring Anand, who transforms into a superhero to clear his name after being framed by a criminal. This compelling film is available on Disney+ Hotstar and Sun NXT.

Maaveeran

In Maaveeran, a shy cartoonist becomes a hero after hearing his comic character’s voice, leading to an exciting adventure. Watch this film on Amazon Prime Video.

Veeran

Veeran follows the story of a boy who gains superhuman abilities after a lightning strike, using them to save his town from disaster. Watch this Tamil superhero film on Amazon Prime Video.

Kanthaswamy

Kanthaswamy is a fantasy thriller addressing corruption in society through the lens of a superhero film. This film is available on Sun NXT.

Velayudham

Velayudham tells the story of an ordinary man turned vigilante who battles terrorists. Find this film on Sun NXT and MX Player.

Minnal Murali

Experience the Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali, where Jaison develops powers after an accident. Watch this impactful film on Netflix.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota follows a man who can’t feel pain and uses his unique ability to fight injustice. Available on Netflix and Apple TV+ on Rent.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is a film that follows an ordinary man’s journey to becoming a vigilante. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Embark on a cinematic journey through the world of Indian superheroes, available on various OTT platforms. Enjoy the thrill of these superhero films!